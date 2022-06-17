Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit G18 HERRERA, FELICIA 607 59TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Exercise Equipment, Microwave, Refrigerator, TV, Totes, Floor Jack, Ladder, Furniture,
Unit I113 Reyes, Vicente 1914 sunset gardens rd sw ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Furniture, totes, tools, washer, dryer, chest freezer,
Unit K49 Cotton, Loeb L. P. O Box 26572 Albuquerque, NM 87125 Household Items, Refrigerator, Microwave, Bed Frame,
Unit O103 Nalley, Angel C. 3834 Pedroncelli Rd ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107 Pet Supplies, Bookcase, Couch, Dresser,
Unit E05 GONZALES, SAVANNAH C. 3916 68TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Mattress, Electronic Drum Kit, Shelves, Bed Frame, Aquarium, Toaster, Bed Frame, Boxes, Bags,
Unit N58 CLAY, NOVELLA A. 320 Roma NE APT 14 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102 Mattress, Table, Household items,
Unit O50 Routzen, Phillip 3807 Riverview Court NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 Dresser, Shop Vac, Camp Stove, Dog Crate, Boxes, Furniture
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction..
HCS Pub. June 17, 24, 2022
