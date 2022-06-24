Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 AM.
Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A221 Diaz, Renee 2108 Spruce Needle Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Boxes, tool boxs, furniture, camping supplies, clothing, shoes, luggage, bed frame, clths dryer,dresser, washing machine
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. June 24, July 1, 2022
