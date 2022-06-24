NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
5395 Bataan Memorial W
LAS CRUCES, NM 88012
575 541-5760
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, JULY 11TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, JULY 15TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 243 & 382
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 243
KEVIN KELLY
855 Gallahad St SW
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Unit items consist of: Tool boxes, plastic totes, misc. household items
Unit 382
JANET ELLIASSON
3260 Venus St V59
Las Cruces NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Beds, black tote
HCS Pub. June 24, July 1, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
