NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On August 08, 2022 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2019 Nissan Sentra VIN 3N1AB7AP7KY411099. NM license plate BFBG00. Last known registered owner is Brandon James Cheromiah of Paguate, NM. In the amount of $1440.60 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. June 24, July 1, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
