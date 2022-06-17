PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001, will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding July 1 through July 9. Units for consideration:
SA15: Juan Reymundo, 5715 Pettes Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88012; mattresses, furniture, household items, misc;
SB22: Rosa Nevarez, 1155 E Montana Ave Apt 2, Las Cruces, NM 88001; crib, baby items, smoker, power wheels car, misc; Jose Esparza, Jr, 5242 Sioux Trail, Las Cruces, NM 88012; car parts, mattresses, clothing, tools, furniture, misc.
Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88001, will sell the following units at the same time and manner:
EP15: Malaysia Hardeman, 1555 S Telshor Apt 1, Las Cruces, NM 88011; Baby items, kids bike, clothing, baby gate, stroller, misc.;
EP34: Susie Telles, 2705 Dona Ana Rd #20, Las Cruces, NM 88007; beds, furniture, clothing, misc.
HCS Pub. June 17, 24, 2022
Storage Auction
