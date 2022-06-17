Storage Sale

June 17, 2022 / Storage Auctions

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
A-10 MANAGERS UNIT Sanchez, Annette 12901 Central NE Apt 203 ABQ NM 87123 $ 1579.16 Sullivan, Michael PO Box 50894 ABQ NM 87181 $ 719.83 Padilla, Donald 300 Dorado SE E-3 ABQ NM 87123 $ 688.35 Escandon, Juan 601 Coal AVE SW #232 ABQ NM 87102 New Trampoline, New Tires, Brake Rotors, Box with Kicker Speakers, Magna Bicycle, All in one karaoke, T.V., Bar Stools,Tables, Box Fans $ 535.83
C-54 Roy, Velma 4710 New Hope Ave Pascogoula MS 39581. Lawn tools, Battery charger, Battery, Misc. $ 1183.16
D-96 Hernandez, Linda 13001 Central Ave NE #104 ABQ NM 87123 Tools, TV, HH items, Misc. $ 428.33
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper PT. SW ABQ NM 87121 Furn, Ladder, GumBall Machine, Kids toys, Lots of Misc. $ 921.80
G-176 Martinez, Sarah 816 Cardenas Dr SE ABQ NM 87108. Machete, Luggages, HH goods, Misc. $ 565.00
H-207 Duenas, Yolisa 2400 2nd St NM ABQ NM 87102 $566.56. Mini Fridge, Misc. $ 566.56
I-232 Shoop, Robert 419 Monroe NE APT 39 ABQ NM 87108 New Dremel Ultra Saw, New MamaRoo Baby Rocker, Camping Equit, Bike, Lots of Misc. $ 446.33
I-248 Webster, Teresa 1112 San Pedro NE Box 302 ABQ NM 87110 Boxes, Totes $ 512.33
I-275 Pecina, Marcos 437 Kentucky ST SE Apt A-1 ABQ NM 87108 Dream catcher, Leather Jackets, Skateboard, Tools, Art, Misc. $ 496.81
J-294 Garcia, Stella 12901 Central NE Room #161 ABQ NM 87123 Tubs, Boxes, Misc. $ 405.23
J-342 Sandoval, Stephanie 303 Alvarado SE #19 ABQ NM 87108 Kids toys, Misc HHGs $ 426.78
N-414 Gonzales, Michelle 508 Whisper PT SW ABQ NM 87121 Furn., Trunks, Misc HHGs $ 1189.94
N-435 Ruper, Leeanna 11313 Constitution NE ABQ NM 87112 Scooter, Lg Cooler, Mirrors, Lots of Misc. $ 792.83
P-450 Martinez, Sarah 816 Cardenas Dr SE ABQ NM 87108 Van Seats, Stereo, Kitchen Items, HH items, Misc. $ 565.00
Q-481 Ramirez, Josie 6317 Roca Fiel Ave NW ABQ NM 87120 Legos Unopened (3) Harry Potter, Ford, Technie, New Weed Wacker, 3 Shelf Bookcase, Wagon, Tires, Drone, Speaker box, $ 851.33
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. June 17, 24, 2022

