Montana Ave Self Storage 389 Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 575-526-2141 Publication of Notice of Lien Sale Legal Notice Storage Lien Sale Public Disposal. In accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (48-11-1), Montana Ave Self Storage, located at 389 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 will sell the contents of the following storage units, to satisfy a storage lien and related charges, by conducting a public disposal sale ending July 12, 2022. The contents of the units will be sold to the highest offer. Sale will be conducted at www.selfstorageauctions.com . Montana Ave Self Storage may withdraw any unit from the sale prior to the time of the sale.
1. Daniel McKinney (Unit C321) 2491 Tiffany Dr. Las Cruces, NM 88011 Household Items & Household goods.
2. Carolyn Shaffer (Unit C349 and C350) 1100 Lake Ave. Apt 2, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Household Items & Household goods.
HCS Pub. June 24, July 1, 2022
Storage Sale
