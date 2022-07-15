STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 03629
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Danielle Cavazos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Danielle Alexandra Cavazos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Danielle Alexandra Cavazos
Proposed Name
Kit Alex Cavazos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of AUG 03 2022, at the hour of 11:00 AM,
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Danielle Cavazos
Danielle Cavazos
HCS Pub. July 15, 22, 2022
