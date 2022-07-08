STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 03335
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Isaac Joaquin Hostak
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isaac Joaquin Hostak, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Isaac Joaquin Hostak
Proposed Name
Imogen Reina Vespertine
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 1st day of August 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Isaac Joaquin Hostak
Isaac Joaquin Hostak
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
