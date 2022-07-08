STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202- CV 2022 03471
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jordan Chase VanEvery
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jordan Chase VanEvery, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jordan Chase VanEvery
Proposed Name
Jordan Chase VanLief
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of August 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jordan Chase VanEvery
Jordan Chase VanEvery
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
No. D-202- CV 2022 03471
STATE OF NEW MEXICO