STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 03664
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juntan Song
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Chenxin Leon Zhao
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juntan Song, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Chenxin Leon Zhao
Proposed Name
Leon Chenxin Zhao
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 10th day of August 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Juntan Song
Juntan Song
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
