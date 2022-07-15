NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on July 25th, 2022 @ 6pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage
Unit 121; Ryan Ortega; 9301 Volcano Rd NW #65, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 163; Tomas Espinosa; 2300 Diamond Mesa Trail, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. July 15, 22, 2022
