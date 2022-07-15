NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Second Street 10130 2nd St NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting August 1st, 2022 at 9 A.M., ending August 16th 2022, at 9 A.M.
AUCTION: unit #O03: Benjamin Greenwood , 1349 Tesuque Ct NW Rio Rancho, NM 87144: Tools, Ski equipment, grow supplies, ect.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 48 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. July 15, 22, 2022
