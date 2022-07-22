Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 11th day of August, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111
Unit 60006 Morgan, Jeremiah C. 9420 Admiral Nemitz Albuquerque, NM 87111 Shelving, speakers, microwaves, printer, boxes, totes, misc items,
Unit 17010 Harmon, Nicole M. 3109 Vermont St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Mattresses, golf clubs, shelves, boxes, totes, ironing board, misc items ,
Unit 10028 Caron, Stephanie 2423 Espanola NE Apt C Albuquerque, NM 87110 Cat towers, shelving, tire, clothes, crutch, air mattress, bags, pillows, misc items,
Unit 11006 Berlint, Jill 46 Will Rogers Edgewood, NM 87015 Boxes, moving blankets, AC tower, clothes, Unit 21022 HASKINS, KIERA 7802A MAPLE CT SE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87116 Shelving, totes, clothes, folded boxes, lamp, shoes, box spring, sheets, mattress,
Unit 12041 Gibson, Danya 400 Gaslight Ln Lincoln, NE 68521 Mattresses, boxes, clothes, bicycles, crutches, pictures, totes, misc items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022
