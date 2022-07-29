Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Friday the 12th day of August, 2022 at 8:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to the individual listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Right Place Storage – 520 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107
Unit D7 FANN, DANIEL 522 MONTANO RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107 bedroom set, coffee table, dressers, washer, dryer, misc boxes and home goods.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 29, August 5, 2022
