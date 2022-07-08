NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON MONDAY, JULY 25th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, JULY 29th, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 42, H40 & P05
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 42
JOE SANDOVAL
1080 N Willow St
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Wood furniture, clothing, kids’ toys, misc. items
Unit H40
ROBERT CHAVEZ
HC 30 PO Box 124
Las Cruces, NM 88047
Unit items consist of: Plastic totes, luggage, camping chairs, tire, misc. items
Unit P05
DOLORES MERAZ
230 Three Crosses Sp#30
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Shelves, tables, clothing, bed frame, boxes, misc. items
HCS Pub. July 8, 15, 2022
