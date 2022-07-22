NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON MONDAY AUG. 8TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY AUG 12TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS 261 & 807 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 261
JACQURIES WILLIAMS
3290 DOC BAR CT
LAS CRUCES NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Display Shelves
UNIT 807
HAROLD B CASTRO
251 N. ROADRUNNER PKWY APT. 708
LAS CRUCES NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Bedroom set, Couch, Speakers, Tables, Bags, Misc. items
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
