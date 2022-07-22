NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 7440 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien On August 9th , 2022 at approx. 12:00PM at www.storagetreasures.com
G44 Betty Sena 9900 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, Nm, NM 87123
G58 Anthony Cuaron PO Box 367, Isleta Pueblo, NM 87022
F50 Patrick L Tom 1601 Pennsylvania St NE, Apt C7, Albuquerque, NM 87110
G73 James Martinez 404 Espanola St SE Apt 21, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H30 Veronica Calderon 1712 Quiet Lane SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
G72 Christen Platero PO Box 3424, To’hajiilee, NM 87026
E21 Lisa DeLorenzo 2001 1/2 Edit Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
H47 Danyell Ray Kerr 608 Grove St SE, Apt. 15, Albuquerque, NM 87108
G29 Obed Iniguez 619 Dallas St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
D26 Judy Vorhies 421 Charleston St SE, Apt. C, Albuquerque, NM 87108
E32 Andres Holguin 224 Atrisco Vista Blvd SW TRLR , Albuquerque, NM 87121
H139 Crystal Starr PO box 62, Williamsburg, NM 87942 3035 South Basset St, Detroit , MI 48217
D24 Deloras L Ganadonegro 8400 Marquette Ave NE,, Apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87108
E10 Jasmine Jorgenson 433 Dallas Se Apt D, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H134 Timothy Lynch 820 Louisiana Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
F10 Dana Gonzales 3803 Aspen Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
HCS Pub. July 22, 29, 2022
