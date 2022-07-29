Notice is hereby given,
Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Rio Communities, NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am, August 9, 2022. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A28: 10×10: Ryan Chavez, 315 De Sota Ave, Belen, NM 87002 – model trains, trading cards, amplifier, tools
HCS Pub. July 29, August 5, 2022
Storage Sale
