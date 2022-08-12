SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Cause No. CV 2022 04520
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
NIKKI MAY MONTANO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nikki May Montano, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Nikki May Montano
Proposed Name
Nikki May Nerhood
Year of Birth
1965
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge on the 23rd day of September 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nikki M. Montano
Nikki M. Montano, Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 12, 19, 2022
