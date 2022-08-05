STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04133
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Devon Andres Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Devon Andres Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Devon Andres Martinez
Proposed Name
Devon Andres-Morales Parker
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 31 day of August 2022, at the hour of 2:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Devon A. Martinez
Devon Andres Martinez
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
No. CV 2022 04133
STATE OF NEW MEXICO