STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04410
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Wendy Jo Blackstone
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Wendy Jo Blackstone, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Wendy Jo Blackstone
Proposed Name
Joe Phoenix
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of Sept. 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Wendy Jo Blackstone
Wendy Blackstone
HCS Pub. August 26, September 2, 2022
No. CV 2022 04410
STATE OF NEW MEXICO