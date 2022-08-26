STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 03429
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria AnnA Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Corrected
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria AnnA Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria AnnA Sanchez
Proposed Name
Maria Sanchez Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of October 2022, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria A. Sanchez
Maria A. Sanchez
HCS Pub. August 26, September 2, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 03429
STATE OF NEW MEXICO