STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04111
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Monique Conway
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Abigail C. Trevino and
Johnny J. Trevino
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Monique Gloria Conway, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Abigail Charley Trevino
Johnny James Trevino
Proposed Name
Abigail Charley Conway
Johnny James Conway
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of September 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held telephonically
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Monique Conway
Monique Conway
HCS Pub. August 5, 12, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 04111
STATE OF NEW MEXICO