STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04218
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BALDEMAR JESUS MUÑIZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Baldemar Jesus Muñiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Baldemar Jesus Muñiz
Proposed Name
Jesse Baldemar Muñiz
This Petition will be heard TELEPHONICALLY before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 12th day of September 2022, at the hour of 1:30 am,
**Call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816.**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Baldemar Jesus Muñiz
Baldemar Jesus Muñiz
HCS Pub. August 12, 19, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 04218
STATE OF NEW MEXICO