STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04326
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hannah Reese Dyer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Hannah Reese Dyer
Proposed Name
Reese Lee Dyer
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14 day of September 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Hearing will be held telephonically. See Attachment.*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Hannah Reese Dyer
Hannah Reese Dyer
HCS Pub. August 12, 19, 2022
