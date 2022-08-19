Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the
Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of September, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111.
Unit 40056, Patrick Arellin, 2817 Utah St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Boxes, clothes, suitcases, printer.
Unit 50046, David Haynes, 12200 Montgomery Apt H-104, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Ladders, boxes, furniture, toy boxes, chairs, mattress,
box spring.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made
with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 19, 26, 2022
Public Auction
