NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON WEDNESDAY SEPT. 7TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY SEPT. 9TH, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 66, 224, 431, 471, 826(Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 66
KIMBERLEY QUIGLEY
2702 CLAUDE DOVE
LAS CRUCES NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Boxes, bins, furniture, lamps, washer, misc. household items
UNIT 224
EVERARDO LOPEZ
1343 EUCALYPTUS
LAS CRUCES NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Bedframe, electric painting, compact refrigerator, boxes, misc. items
UNIT 431
ROCIO VALENZUELA
1605 MEDINA DRIVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Mattress, ladder, couch, furniture, bins, boxes, toys, misc. items
UNIT 471
AUSTIN LANG
240 S. REYMOND ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Golf clubs, dresser, desk, bins, bags, bicycle, misc. items
UNIT 826
JAYMIE VASQUEZ
2705 DONA ANA RD. TRL 15
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Toys, clothes, boxes, folding cot, books, electronics, misc. items
HCS Pub. August 26, September 2, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
