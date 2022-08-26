Notice of Self Storage Sale
Please take notice IN Self Storage – ABQ North located at 5124 2nd St NW Albuquerque NM 87107 intends to hold an auction of property stored for tenants in default of payment. The sale will occur at an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/15/2022 at 10:00 AM. Except as noted, the contents of the space on household goods, furnishings, boxes, containers, equipment, and clothing. Renea Lopez: 3800 2nd St Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87107. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.
HCS Pub. August 26, September 2, 2022
Storage Sale
Notice of Self Storage Sale