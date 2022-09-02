STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 03865
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Priscilla Monica Pinela
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Priscilla Monica Pinela, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Priscilla Monica Pinela
Proposed Name
Priscilla Monica Gillespie-Pinela
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of September 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Priscilla Pinela
Priscilla Pinela
HCS Pub. September 2, 9, 2022
No. CV 2022 03865
STATE OF NEW MEXICO