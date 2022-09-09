STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 04761
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Macie-Joy Heapualaha’ole Soria-Ballesteros
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Malina Hope Muchnik
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Macie-Joy Heapualaha’ole Soria-Ballesteros, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Malina Hope Muchnik
Proposed Name
Malina Hope Soria
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 29th day of September 2022, at the hour of 1:40 pm.
**Please Call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Macie-Joy Heapualaha’ole Soria-Ballesteros
Macie-Joy Heapualaha’ole Soria-Ballesteros
HCS Pub. September 9, 16, 2022
No. CV 2022 04761
STATE OF NEW MEXICO