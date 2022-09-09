SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2022 04932
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CYNTHIA KAY BEESON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CYNTHIA KAY BEESON, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cynthia Kay Beeson
Proposed Name
Cynthia Kay Clark
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6th day of October 2022, at the hour of 11:30 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cynthia Kay Beeson
CYNTHIA KAY BEESON
HCS Pub. September 9, 16, 2022
