STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05082
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Evelyn Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Evelyn Gurule, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Evelyn Gurule
Proposed Name
Evelyn Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 26th day of October 2022, at the hour of 9:30 a.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please Call 1-800-747-5150 Access Code: 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Evelyn Gurule
Evelyn Gurule
HCS Pub. September 9, 16, 2022
No. CV 2022 05082
STATE OF NEW MEXICO