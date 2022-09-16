STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05250
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alina Sachi Knowles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Hayden-Elizabeth Maria Knowles
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alina Sachi Knowles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Hayden-Elizabeth Maria Knowles
Proposed Name
Hayden-Elizabeth Aiko Soriano
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 26 day of October 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please Call 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alina Sachi Knowles
Alina Sachi Knowles
HCS Pub. September 16, 23, 2022
No. CV 2022 05250
STATE OF NEW MEXICO