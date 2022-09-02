STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 04895
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Andrea Bice
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrea Bice, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Andrea Bice
Proposed Name
Andrea Sweeney
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of September 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Andrea Bice
Andrea Bice
HCS Pub. September 2, 9, 2022
STATE OF NEW MEXICO