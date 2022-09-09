STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05038
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Valerie Garcia Harris
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie Garcia Harris, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Valerie Garcia Harris
Proposed Name
Valerie Ann Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of October 2022, at the hour of 10:45 am
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code: 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Valerie Garcia Harris
Valerie Garcia Harris
HCS Pub. September 9, 16, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 05038
STATE OF NEW MEXICO