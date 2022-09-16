STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05214
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carmen Lorraine Duran
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carmen Lorraine Duran, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Carmen Lorraine Duran
Proposed Name
Carmen Lorraine Metzgar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 12th day of October 2022, at the hour of 8:50 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**TELEPHONIC- PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 4340781 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Carmen Lorraine Duran
Carmen Lorraine Duran
HCS Pub. September 16, 23, 2022
