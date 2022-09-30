STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05225
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY WALKER
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
NELLIE CURLEY
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARY WALKER, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
NELLIE CURLEY
Proposed Name
NELLIE ROSE SILENTWALKER
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of November 2022, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Walker
MARY WALKER
