STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2022 05251
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Madison Chloe Velarde
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madison Chloe Velarde, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Madison Chloe Velarde
Proposed Name
Hart Chloe Velarde
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 26 day of October 2022, at the hour of 3:00 pm
BY TELEPHONE CALL 1- 800-747-5150 CODE 8460123#
Respectfully submitted,
Madison Velarde
HCS Pub. September 30, October 7, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2022 05251
STATE OF NEW MEXICO