STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2022-05319
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MICAELA OCHOA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTCE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MICAELA OCHOA, a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
MICAELA OCHOA
Proposed Name
MICAELA RODRIGUEZ OCHOA
This Petition will be heard TELEPHONICALLY before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Court Judge, on October 26, 2022 at 1:20 p.m.
TELEPHONIC (SEE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW)
Please call 1-800-747-5150 at the exact time of the scheduled hearing.
The Access Code is 8460123.
If you join the call and another hearing is still in process, please mute your phone and wait for your case to be called.
Respectfully Submitted,
/es/Damian Lara
Damian Lara
Attorney for Petitioner
925 5th St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-264-6049
HCS Pub. September 16, 23, 2022
