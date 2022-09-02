STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF TORRANCE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-722-CV-2022-99
IN RE: The Petition for Change of Name
Of Jose Luis Esteban Gonzalez
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, NMSA 1978, Jose Luis Esteban Gonzalez will apply to the Honorable Roscoe A. Woods, District Judge for the 7th District of the State of New Mexico, at:
Neil Mertz Judicial Complex
903 N. 5th Street
Estancia, Torrance County, New Mexico. 87016
on the 28th day of September, 2022, at 9:45 am, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, the matter of The Petition for Change of Name for Jose Luis Esteban Gonzalez, a person over the age of 14, from Jose Luis Esteban Gonzalez to Stephen Àngel Barela.
Susan Rossignol
Clerk of Court
By: /s/ Riley Moore
Deputy Court Clerk
Submitted by:
/s/ Jose Gonzalez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 2, 9, 2022
