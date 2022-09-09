PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Golden Target Self- Storage located at 8601 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111, will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9.00 am September 22, 2022 Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit A0023: Cleveland Peoples JR, 8409 Comanche Rd NE #16, Alb. NM 87111, Freezer, dresser, Misc.
Unit B0005: Kenneth Scott Emig, 3911 Parsifal St NE, Alb. NM 87111, Boxes Misc.
Unit E0012: Phillip Montoya, 12705 Mountain View NE, Alb. NM 87123, Boxes, Misc.
Unit J0044: William Flores Parra, 12801 Indian School Rd NE #112, Alb. NM 87112, Misc.
HCS Pub. September 9, 16, 2022
