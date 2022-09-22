Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of October, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111
Unit 28019 Gutierrez, Nathan 2729 Georgia Street NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 Chairs, couches, totes, doll,
Unit B2001 Aragon, Jonathan 1504 Willys Knight NE Albuquerque, NM 87112 Work bench, ladders, tool chest, wheelbarrow, brooms, pet crate, drill press, leaf blower, work lights, electrical pipes, razor wire, chain link, other assorted construction materials,
Unit 12037 Campbell, Sylvia 9612 Gutierrez Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 Couches, bed frame, mattress, tool boxes, furniture, chairs, totes, suitcases, bedding, misc, totes, boxes,
Unit 50055 Thomas, Patricia S. 7220 Central Ave SE Apt 1211 Albuquerque, NM 87108 Boxes, chairs, grill, luggage, shelving, microwave, fan, misc items,
Unit 70048 Redd, Cecilia 4226 Eubank Blvd. NE #4 Albuquerque, NM 87111 Wheelchair, chairs, sofa, ottoman, pillows, rug, totes misc items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 23, 30, 2022
Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.