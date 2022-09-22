NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage San Antonio on San Antonio DR. NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 online at www.storagetreasures.com starting 9/26/2022 5 pm, ending 9/10/2022 5pm
AUCTION: Unit G01: Alex Marquez: 5200 stream stone ave nw Albuquerque, NM 87114: boxes, bags, tools
Auction: Unit A16: Kimberly Rosenbaum: 7601 Northhills Place Albuquerque, NM 87109: Beds, house hold goods.
Auction: Unit A26: SANDOVAL, CHARLES: 8401 SPAIN NE APT #35D ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87111: House hold goods
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. September 23, 30, 2022
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: