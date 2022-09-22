NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Second Street, 10130 2nd St NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/starting October 4th, 2022 at 5 P.M., ending October 18th 2022, at 9 A.M.
AUCTION: unit O82 Scott Ames POBox 66296 Abq. NM 87193: Lamos, outdoor/indoor chairs, various bagged or boxed items.
Unit IW05 Ariana Coriz POBox 736 Santo Domongo Pueblo, NM 87052: Queen and Toddler bed with mattresses, couch, various other household goods and bagged or boxed items. Unit N20 Sharon Ingram 7112 Pan American Fwy NE #254 Abq, NM 87109: Beds, dressers, shelves, couches, lots of household furniture and boxed items.
Unit GW03 David Hearrell 5948 Sleepy Nights RD NW Abq. NM 87114: Car ramps, dolly, shelves, speaker, various other tools and electronics.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. September 23, 30, 2022
