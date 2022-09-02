NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 60, A39, A43, B30, C14, C45, D08, E24, E54, F07, H39, H4950, P23, Q07
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 60
Peterson, Steven
1955 S Telshor Blvd #20
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: TV, Mattress, Pictures, Clothing, Misc. Items
Unit A39
Garcia, Giselle
1955 S Telshor Blvd Apt 56
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bed frame, Misc. Items
Unit A43
Hernandez, Anabell
2217 Magnolia
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Tables, Boxes, Plastic tote, Spreader, Misc. Items
Unit B30
Arbolante, Darlene
P.O. Box 847
Fair Acres, NM 88033
Unit items consist of: Piano, Trampoline, Wall art, Garden tools, Misc. Items
Unit C14
Henderson, Rachelle
517 Hayride Rd
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Lamp, Christmas Décor, Bags, Plastic bins, Misc. Items
Unit C45
Nunez-Salas, Cynthia I
PO Box 635
Mesilla Park, NM 88047
Unit items consist of: Tables, Boxes, Plastic tote, Spreader, Misc. Items
Unit D08
Duran, Jonathan
1123 2nd Street Apt 4
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Car Transmission, Tires, Recliner, Misc. Items
Unit E24
Cortez, Dennise E
206 W Conway #11
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bed frame, Misc. Items
Unit E54
Brazell, Keats W
2125 S. Espina apt. 5
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Clothing, Kids Toys, Boxes, Misc. Items
Unit F07
Sellers, Shirlene R
2455 Idaho Ave Apt 4
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Washer, Dryer, Aquarium, Clothing, Chairs, Furniture, Misc. Items
Unit H39
Clark, Betty
P.O. Box 793
Fairacres, NM 88033
Unit items consist of: Wood Furniture, Bicycle, Plastic Bins, Misc. Items
Unit H4950
Mangar Special
2190 Holiday Ave
Las Cruces NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Clothing, DVD player, Misc. Items
Unit P23
Calvert, Dana
5490 Mcguffey St
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Bedroom Furniture, Tv, Couch, Scooter, Boxes, Misc. Item
Unit Q07
Lucero, Tina
5955 La Reina Rd
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Wheelchair, Boxes, End Tables, Plastic Tote, Misc. Item
HCS Pub. September 2, 9, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE