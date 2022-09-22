NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 7440 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on October 11th 2022 at approx. 12:00PM at www.storagetreasures.com
H182 Lewis Malie 209 Alvarado Dr NE Apt C, Albuquerque, NM 87108
G101 Carmen B Calabaza 240 Louisiana Blvd NE Apt H , ABQ, NM 87108
E45 James Long 3820 Central Ave SE apt 18, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H167 Charles Gajda 816 e 10th, Alamogordo, NM 88310
H150 Betty Pedroso 1104 Palomas Dr SE, Apt. 10, Albuquerque, NM 87108
A55 Ralph Bernard 633 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
C14 Ann Rupprecht 6721 Bell SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
G75 Larry Carrillo 316 Pennsylvania St NE, 1, Albuquerque, NM 87108
H158 ARMANDO J JIMENEZ 6706 Cochiti SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
HCS Pub. September 23, 30, 2022
