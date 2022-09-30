NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19th 2022 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON Saturday, OCTOBER 22nd, 2022 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 21, 61, B36, C35, E21, E55, E59, E63, I29, J17, K17
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 21
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Ladder, Wooden Drawer, Bed Frame, Misc. Items
Unit 61
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Cooler, Boxes, Metal Benches, RC Toys, Kids Toys, Misc. Items
Unit B36
Polanco, Alejandro
719 Sombrero Ct
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Welder, Windows, Shelving, Doors, Door Frames, Wheel Barrow, Misc. Construction Material
Unit C35
Vasquez, Brandy
924 conway ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Electric scooter, metal cooler, kids riding car, trophies, misc. items
Unit E21
Quintana, Francisco
765 Williams Lane #109
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Ladder, Clothing, Sleeping Bag, Yard Tools, Misc. Items
Unit E55
Rodery Higgins, Julienne
3211 N Garden
Roswell, NM 88201
Unit items consist of: Desk, Wooden Furniture, Chairs, Plastic Tote, Misc. Items
Unit E59
Marquez, Norma E
1800 E Palomas Ave
Mesquite, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Furniture, boxes, bins, tables, chairs, misc. items
Unit E63
Brazell, Keats W
2125 S. Espina apt. 5
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Tables, Plastic Totes, Heater, Coat Rack, Boxes, Misc. Items
Unit I29
Price, Heather
P.O. Box 1233
Las Cruces, NM 88012
Unit items consist of: Dining Table, Electric Mixer, Plastic Container, Vacuum, Misc. Items
Unit J17
Silva, Marina
3206 Oak St
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Bicycle, scooter, luggage, boxes, generator, misc. household items
Unit K17
Gonzales Melon, Amber
1116 Dove Lane
Las Cruces, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Wood Working Equipment, Chairs, Table, Misc
HCS Pub. September 30, October 7, 2022
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE