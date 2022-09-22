PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Picacho, 2411 W Picacho Ave, Twice the Space El Paseo, 1585 El Paseo, and Twice the Space Dona Ana, 2810 Dona Ana Rd, Las Cruces, NM, will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding October 1 through October 8. Units for consideration: At Picacho: P018: Jeremy Trujillo, 2801 W Picacho Ave Spc 20, Las Cruces, NM 88007; washer, hats, furniture, wagon, misc; At El Paseo: EP15: Nicole Duran, 1120 Plain St. Apt 2B, Las Cruces, NM 88001; little tykes car, leather futon, baby items, household items, misc. At Dona Ana: DA23: Brea Rankin, 1835 Paxton St, Las Cruces, NM 88001; furniture, dolly, lamps, vacuum, misc; DA33: Damon Roman, 4121 Calle de Luna, Las Cruces, NM 88012; clothing, shoes, hats, speakers, toys, misc.
HCS Pub. September 23, 30, 2022
Storage Sale
