STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 05562
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ryane Kayleen Kuuipo Hyde
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Rylee Kristine Noelani Casias
Ryder Cash Michael Casaus
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ryane Kayleen Kuuipo Hyde, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Rylee Kristine Noelani Casias
Ryder Cash Michael Casaus
Proposed Name
Rylee Kristine Noelani Hyde
Ryder Cash Michael Hyde
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2 day of November 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ryane Kayleen Kuuipo Hyde
Ryane Kayleen Kuuipo Hyde
HCS Pub. October 14, 21, 2022
No. CV 2022 05562
STATE OF NEW MEXICO